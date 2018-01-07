Deals
Munchie Monday • 15% Off ALL edibles • excludes Fruit Chew Blast Top Tier Tuesday • 20% off all Top Tier Flower • Only on Tuesdays • Only on Top Tier flower currently in stock Wellness Wednesday • 15% off ALL hemp derived products & ALL topicals, tinctures, patches, capsules, and RSO Thirsty Thursday • 20% Off ALL beverages (including Muru syrups). Flower Friday • 15% off all flower • Value Flower included • OLCC limits apply Shatterday Saturday • 15% off ALL Shatter on Saturdays Sunday Fun-day • 15% Off ALL Oil Cartridges •excludes Jackpot
Munchie Monday • 15% Off ALL edibles • excludes Fruit Chew Blast Top Tier Tuesday • 20% off all Top Tier Flower • Only on Tuesdays • Only on Top Tier flower currently in stock Wellness Wednesday • 15% off ALL hemp derived products & ALL topicals, tinctures, patches, capsules, and RSO Thirsty Thursday • 20% Off ALL beverages (including Muru syrups). Flower Friday • 15% off all flower • Value Flower included • OLCC limits apply Shatterday Saturday • 15% off ALL Shatter on Saturdays Sunday Fun-day • 15% Off ALL Oil Cartridges •excludes Jackpot