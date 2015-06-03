Chalice Farms Dundee In the heart of wine country, you will find Chalice Farms’ Dundee store, just a hop, skip and a jump from the many vineyards in this beautiful part of the state. Hungry? We have a taco cart in our parking lot, to cure the munchies. As you’re heading into wine country, stop by to see our friendly Product Specialists to discuss product pairings, and pickup a gift to go with that bottle of wine. Chalice Farms is a seed to sale, lifestyle cannabis company based in Oregon; inspiring the eternal search of the adventurous spirit - embracing community, wellness and lifestyle. Our retail stores provide the highest quality flower and a variety of locally-sourced extracts and edibles. Designed with modern and open floor plans, featuring custom-made live edge burl wood furniture, you’ll enjoy our clean uncluttered atmosphere, making your shopping experience both unique and memorable. At Chalice Farms, you’ll find friendly and knowledgeable Product Specialists ready and willing to offer product suggestions that best suit your individual needs. We are proud to partner with fellow Oregonians, Mary Jane’s House of Glass, featuring a wide selection of their beautifully made, one-of-a-kind glass works of art. We also offer dedicated parking spots, we’re wheelchair accessible, and since we are cash-only, you’ll find our onsite ATMs make checkout a breeze. Discounts are available for OMMP members, and as a thank you to our veterans and seniors we extend specials discounts to you as well. Ask your Product Specialist for details. 97115