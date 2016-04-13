Chalice Farms Airport Our flagship location, in Northeast Portland, is conveniently located minutes from Portland International Airport and blocks from the Columbia River bike/hike pedestrian path. Adjacent to our headquarters, our largest store also features a viewing room into our extract lab, as well as tours of our newest indoor grow. All Chalice Farms edibles are hand-crafted here in our kitchens, and our flower is packaged here as well. Chalice Farms is a seed to sale, lifestyle cannabis company based in Oregon; inspiring the eternal search of the adventurous spirit - embracing community, wellness and lifestyle. Our retail stores provide the highest quality flower and a variety of locally-sourced extracts and edibles. Designed with modern and open floor plans, featuring custom-made live edge burl wood furniture, you’ll enjoy our clean uncluttered atmosphere, making your shopping experience both unique and memorable. At Chalice Farms, you’ll find friendly and knowledgeable Product Specialists ready and willing to offer product suggestions that best suit your individual needs. We are proud to partner with fellow Oregonians, Mary Jane’s House of Glass, featuring a wide selection of their beautifully made, one-of-a-kind glass works of art. We also offer dedicated parking spots, we’re wheelchair accessible, and since we are cash-only, you’ll find our onsite ATMs make checkout a breeze. Discounts are available for OMMP members, and as a thank you to our veterans and seniors we extend specials discounts to you as well. Ask your Product Specialist for details.