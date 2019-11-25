The Chalice Farms Downtown location is a Portland visitor's delight. With immediate access to the Tom McCall Waterfront park, food, beer, and music festivals take place just across the street. The hippest hotels, bars, and downtown restaurants are in the vicinity as is Portland's Living Room, Pioneer Square, home to countless summer concerts, holiday festivities, and the most entertaining people watching in Oregon. Nearby food cart options abound, as does the city's best shopping (Pioneer Place), and cultural opportunities (at the Portland Art Museum and the Arlene Schnitzer Hall), all of which are just a few blocks walk from Chalice Farms Downtown. Chalice Farms is a seed to sale, lifestyle cannabis company based in Oregon. Inspiring the eternal search of the adventurous spirit, embracing community, wellness, and lifestyle, our retail stores provide the highest quality flower and a variety of locally-sourced extracts and edibles. Designed with modern and open floor plans, featuring custom-made live edge burl wood furniture, you’ll enjoy our clean uncluttered atmosphere, making your shopping experience both unique and memorable. At Chalice Farms, you’ll find friendly and knowledgeable Product Specialists ready and willing to offer product suggestions that best suit your individual needs. We are proud to partner with fellow Oregonians, Mary Jane’s House of Glass, featuring a wide selection of their beautifully made, one-of-a-kind glass works of art. We also offer dedicated parking spots, we’re wheelchair accessible, and since we are cash-only, you’ll find our onsite ATMs make checkout a breeze. Discounts are available for OMMP members, and as a thank you to our veterans and seniors we extend specials discounts to you as well. Ask your Product Specialist for details.