john67x on September 24, 2019

When you have an OVERSUPPLY of marijuana in Oregon, 6 year oversupply to be exact, you should not see prices this high anywhere. I guess they are going for the "boutique" dispensary pricing but they are sky HIGH. Do yourself a favor and spend a few minutes shopping around. You can find vastly cheaper marijuana at same or better quality. They quoted me $32 for an eighth (thc was 28%) of flower, which they said was 10% off for new customers!I have paid $6 (tax included) for the same or higher(thc)on many occasions. With so many dispensaries at your disposal and such a huge supply "at your disposal", why would you shop here?