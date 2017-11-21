WhyLand
Pricing was quite misleading. Prices posted were much cheaper than charged, even after a discount.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.1
10 reviews
Pricing was quite misleading. Prices posted were much cheaper than charged, even after a discount.
When you have an OVERSUPPLY of marijuana in Oregon, 6 year oversupply to be exact, you should not see prices this high anywhere. I guess they are going for the "boutique" dispensary pricing but they are sky HIGH. Do yourself a favor and spend a few minutes shopping around. You can find vastly cheaper marijuana at same or better quality. They quoted me $32 for an eighth (thc was 28%) of flower, which they said was 10% off for new customers!I have paid $6 (tax included) for the same or higher(thc)on many occasions. With so many dispensaries at your disposal and such a huge supply "at your disposal", why would you shop here?
First time. Pricy but loved it
Really hated my experience here. Girl at the front was hella nice. boy in the back was rude. Felt rushed and wanted to get out as soon as possible. Would not visit again. Please don’t hire newbs
We visited this location 2wice during our wklong visit-- the friendly realness of the staff & tasty fruit chews brought us back. Informed tenders, not pushy.
great deals fast bud tenders awesome selection of flower oli and ECT I would highly recommend this place
Beautiful space with friendly and knowledgeable staff. They were helpful to my mother as well, finding her a suitable CBD treat while I browsed their beautiful flower selection. Gotta love that first timer discount too!
Eli was great. I was kind of nervous coming here as a tourist thinking my ignorant questions would be met with eye rolls and sighs. I was so wrong. I even asked what percentage of customers were from "out of town" and they said 80-90%. If a first timer this is a great place to go.
Eli and Evan were both friendly, helpful and patient. The store looks great and they carry the specific product I was looking for and I got a great deal on some prerolls too. They offered a first time visit discount and a daily discount and I got lucky bc the product I went there for could use both! I also got signed up for their rewards program. Will definitely be back.
This is my place! I’ve tried out so many other shops but I keep coming back here. The Budtenders all know what they are talking about and if they don’t have an answer to a questions they don’t have an issue asking their coworkers to make sure they get you correct info. I’ve started asking the receptionists that check me in what their favorite pre-roll is and damn they have never steered me wrong. Thanks!