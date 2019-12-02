Follow
The Lodge Cannabis - Federal
The Best ounce deals in Denver 🍀$90 & 99 & $115 oz of ounces 18-36%***** Selected daily THC
Valid 11/2/2019
At The Lodge Cannabis we care about our customer satisfaction. Come shop with us **Must show coupon - LH2** We don't guarantee deals. All deals are while supplies last and maybe a limited option daily
Recreational only. Must show coupon. Select Strains. While supplies last. Other restrictions may apply. Coupons cannot be combined. Valid for both locations. 3944 N High street, Denver and 82s Federal Blvd, Denver
All Products
Black Cherry OG
from Unknown Brand
17.42%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
CHEM BRULEE
from Unknown Brand
21.26%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Diesel
from Unknown Brand
21.26%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Unknown Brand
21.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$131 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Headband
from Unknown Brand
19.27%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Headband
Strain
$131 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Dr. Strange
from Unknown Brand
21.82%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Grateful Puff
from Unknown Brand
21.75%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Hawaiian Purple Kush
from Unknown Brand
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Hawaiian Purple Kush
Strain
$131 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Hash Sour Diesel
from Unknown Brand
21.17%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Diesel
Strain
$131 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Lilac Diesel
from Unknown Brand
26.75%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
OG Kush
from Unknown Brand
28.87%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Pacman OG Alien
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
SUMMIT LIVE RESIN-MANDARIN SUNSET
from Unknown Brand
80.53%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Binske- Vanilla #6 -Live Resin
from Binkse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Binske- Sugar Rose #6 - Live Resin
from Binske
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
710 LABS- LIVE ROSIN- GREASE MONKEY #15 X LEMOND HEADS #4
from 710 Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$561 g
In-store only
710 LABS- LIVE ROSIN- DO LATO #10
from 710 Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$561 g
In-store only
710 LABS- LIVE ROSIN- GMO
from 710 Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$561 g
In-store only
710 LABS- LIVE ROSIN- LEMON HEADS #12
from 710 Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$561 g
In-store only
710 LABS- LIVE ROSIN- LEMON HEADS #4 X THE SWEETIES #7
from 710 Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$561 g
In-store only
710 LABS- (PERCY) LIVE ROSIN- GREASY MONKEY #15 X LEMON HEADAS #4
from 710 Labs
68%
THC
0%
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
710 LABS- (PERCY) LIVE ROSIN- Z CUBED #5
from 710 Labs
70%
THC
0%
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
710 LABS- WATERHASH- BLACK MAMBA #6 X OGKB 2.1 #7
from 710 Labs
65%
THC
0%
CBD
$621 g
In-store only
710 LABS- 500MG HP (LIVE RESIN) CARTRIDGE
from 710 Labs
53.29%
THC
22.17%
CBD
$55.69½ g
In-store only
WHITE MOUSSE- CHAMPAGNE SUGAR WAX- WEDDING CAKE
from Unknown Brand
90.9%
THC
97%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
HARMONY- PSX POD LIVE SAUCE- 500MG
from Harmony Extracts
75%
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
HARMONY- 250MG DISPOSABLE VAPE PENS
from Harmony Extracts
75%
THC
0%
CBD
$30½ g
In-store only
HARMONY- 500MG CARTRIDGES
from Harmony Extracts
85%
THC
0%
CBD
$25½ g
In-store only
VERRA WELLNESS- 500MG CARTRIDGES
from Unknown Brand
70%
THC
0%
CBD
$30½ g
In-store only
ASCEND- HTE 500MG CARTRIDGES
from Ascend
75%
THC
0%
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
GREEN DOT- 500MG CARTRDIGES
from Green Dot Labs
75%
THC
0%
CBD
$55½ g
In-store only
710 LABS- WATERHASH- THE SWEETIES
from 710 Labs
72.95%
THC
0%
CBD
$621 g
In-store only
CRAFT- 500MG CARTRIDGES
from Unknown Brand
88%
THC
0%
CBD
$25½ g
In-store only
Moonrock - Amaterasu
from Unknown Brand
66.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Moonrock- Critical Haze
from Unknown Brand
64.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Moonrocks - Rising Rebel
from Unknown Brand
66.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
GREEN DOT- SILVER LABEL LIVE RESIN- TRIANGLE KUSH
from Green Dot Labs
69.59%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
WHITE MOUSSE- SHATTER- GELATO CAKE
from Unknown Brand
74.31%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
WHITE MOUSSE- CHAMPAGNE WAX- CHEM BRULEE
from Unknown Brand
73.43%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
1234