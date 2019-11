exodusmist4444 on May 5, 2016

Informed, Organized, & Insightful Staff that understand the issues facing Patients & Caregivers as they embark on a much Healthier Alternative to the Conventional & Status Quo Medication Management System. Where that System is failing & has Backfired, this System is filling the void with a non-physically habit forming, less destructive way towards your Medical Care & how it's carried out. Simple SMS Appointment Reminders & Online Scheduling are more advanced & streamlined than most Medical Practices. A definite bonus in today's ever growing Digital/Paper-less Medical System. However calling directly will put you In touch with most likely someone you've just seen there, giving you that "Small Biz Type Atmosphere" Even with State Max regulations this Dispensary has a wide variety of Products that span from Transdermal Patches to Tinctures to Dried Flower to Edibles & Salves that are Laboratory Evaluated showing CBD/CBN/THC & other element Specifics. Maybe once or twice I've had Flower a bit dryer than preferred however still very high quality. Just wish we had a System in place to Purchase, this vital & so much more healthy alternative to "Pharma Meds". Instead of paying a Co-Pay at a Pharmacy, I rather pay a co-pay at a Dispensary, than retail. It's become a monthly expense that's hard on the wallet. Yet, still doesn't come close to pharmaceuticals at Retail $$. Eventually when Cannabis is again excepted Federally as "a Substance WITH Medicinal Value", than maybe we will be paying 5-10$ co-pays, while the insurance pays the "Farmer" (Dispensary) & not the "Suit" (Pharma Cos.). Appointments are usually available a week in advance, & never have been an issue to find however being able to be seen the sooner the better sometimes can mean everything when Medical symptoms change suddenly requiring an appointment. That will most likely require more Dispensaries as People are realizing they may not need Pills & that a better, healthier, & a safer long term plan/option for a medical ailment/condition, may exist. Thank you CVD!