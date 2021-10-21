Character Co. is a cannabis lifestyle brand created with the mature and sophisticated smoker in mind. We believe that cannabis is an experience meant to be savored, and the accessories that pair with the lifestyle should elevate that experience to ‘higher’ levels. Cannabis is more than just a plant. It is a luxury gifted by nature. Character Co. was formed to reflect that belief. Headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada, Character Co. is a cannabis dispensary dedicated to you, the cannabis connoisseur. We hope to enrich your smoke experience by combining a curated selection of cannabis, premium cannabis accessories, and a focus on creating a community of like-minded characters. Come visit us at 2090 Corydon Ave in Winnipeg Manitoba.