Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Chariots of Fire is a Maine delivery service dedicated to bringing you the finest cannabis Maine boutique growers have to offer. Maine is home to many talented growers. Our goal is to support and showcase the talent that has made Maine cannabis famous nationwide.
Our Central location serves Bath, Bowdoinham, Brunswick, Cumberland, Freeport, Topsham, West Bath,Yarmouth and surrounding areas. Our Southern location serves Berwick, Eliot, Kittery, Rochesterm, Rollingsford, Somersworth and York.
Our network of growing talent will keep you coming back for more!