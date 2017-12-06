Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Colossal waste of time. Rude. Save your time and money.
JReed78
on October 30, 2019
My major complaint is that they don’t list their menu on Leafly. I understand that online menus can cause problems... such as availability and stock on hand. I’d rather have an idea of what they have, than to know nothing. It’s not in a location that justifies just swinging by to see first hand. The atmosphere is great, and feels secure... and the free candy and water bottles are a great touch. I just wish I knew what they had in store...
tiffanyanns
on October 6, 2019
Charm City Medicus is the best dispensary in Maryland hands down. From the always helpful and knowledgeable staff to the tasty menu with the best prices around. There is never a shortage of deals at CCM and let's not forget about the freebies they like to surprise us with when checking out. CCM is the best.
Brendah62
on September 29, 2019
Staff is great. Very helpful and knowledgable. Only wish they had more product, most times I go the inventory is lacking in supply.
sirjimithy
on September 16, 2019
Can't say enough good things about CCM. Pleasant atmosphere, good products. And if you have an issue, they go above and beyond to make it right.
hit73
on September 16, 2019
Great parking, nice roomy waiting area, friendly atmosphere
Budtender Ben was Very knowledgeable and patient! thx
Poolnanny
on August 26, 2019
Very knowledgeable & helpful. Never any problems.
NeoSmoked420
on August 22, 2019
What an awesome experience. I absolutely love Charm City Medicus! Great service, awesome staff, quality products!
robydobby
on August 22, 2019
I really liked CCM - the whole building is spacious and tastefully designed and the staff are very friendly. I can't speak to the "knowledgeable" aspect (although I'm sure they are!) since I was only there to pick up an online order. Pros: GREAT prices and sales, friendly staff, a comfortable waiting room, and fun freebies. Cons: distance (for me), long-ish waits.
JamesHarris-BMRAVENS
on August 21, 2019
The employees are very nice,friendly,polite and knowledgeable about the products they sell!