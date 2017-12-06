JReed78 on October 30, 2019

My major complaint is that they don’t list their menu on Leafly. I understand that online menus can cause problems... such as availability and stock on hand. I’d rather have an idea of what they have, than to know nothing. It’s not in a location that justifies just swinging by to see first hand. The atmosphere is great, and feels secure... and the free candy and water bottles are a great touch. I just wish I knew what they had in store...