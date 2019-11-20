Cherry Peak is a new Recreational & Medical Marijuana Dispensary that is conveniently located in a heart of Glendale, and open until Midnight. We are proud to offer a wide selection of the best quality product, including a variety of the flower strains, concentrates, and edibles from most reputable companies at affordable prices. Try products from Pyramid, Lucky Turtle, Forbidden Fruit, Green Dot, Koala Bars, Growing Kitchen, Northern Standard, Athelas, Double Black Concentrates, Evolab, or Nature's High! Our knowledgeable staff will help you to answer all your questions, find a product that suits your unique taste.