Deals
Experience WAVES of GREEN FRIDAY Deals at Chesapeake Apothecary! First 100 patients get a PENNY PREROLL & Raffle entry for a chance at $300 in store credit with purchase! All prices will be adjusted in store at the time of purchase. Wave 1 (begins at 4am until close) Flower Deals CBD Strains- Cannatonic $25/3.5g | Painkiller XL $35/3.5g Sativa- Durban x Cindy 99 -$25/3.5g, $70/14g |Eastern Shore OG $45/3.5g | Blue Dream (31% THC!) $50/3.5g Hybrid- Hazmat OG- $40/3.5g | Candyland- $40/3.5g Indica- Purple Wookie (29% THC!)- $40/3.5g | Motor Breath (30% THC) - $50/3.5g Cartridges Willie’s Reserve Cartridges $40/ea Dart Pods-$45 ea Grassroots Distillate Carts- $45/1 or $110/3 Culta and Prime Cartridges $45/each or $120/3 Concentrate: Kief-$25/ea Rosin- BOGO 50% OFF Culta 1g DiAMONDS- $80/1 or $220/3 Graassroots Live Resin- $50/1 or $125/4 MPX 1g Afterburner Shatter- $35/ea! Infused: Prime and Grassroots RSO $55/1 or $130/3 Dr. Solomon’s 20% off Curaleaf Droppers and Tinctures- $35 Edibles All Betty’s Eddies All Day- $20/1, 5/$90, or 10/$150 Dixie Tablets- 30% off Kalm Tablets- $10 off! Open 4am-MIDNIGHT At 4 AM First 100 people get a PENNY PREROLL & Raffle entry for a chance at $300 in store credit with purchase! Stay Tuned with Our Twitter to Keep Up with Our Green Friday Deals: https://twitter.com/chesapeakeapoth
Experience WAVES of GREEN FRIDAY Deals at Chesapeake Apothecary! First 100 patients get a PENNY PREROLL & Raffle entry for a chance at $300 in store credit with purchase! All prices will be adjusted in store at the time of purchase. Wave 1 (begins at 4am until close) Flower Deals CBD Strains- Cannatonic $25/3.5g | Painkiller XL $35/3.5g Sativa- Durban x Cindy 99 -$25/3.5g, $70/14g |Eastern Shore OG $45/3.5g | Blue Dream (31% THC!) $50/3.5g Hybrid- Hazmat OG- $40/3.5g | Candyland- $40/3.5g Indica- Purple Wookie (29% THC!)- $40/3.5g | Motor Breath (30% THC) - $50/3.5g Cartridges Willie’s Reserve Cartridges $40/ea Dart Pods-$45 ea Grassroots Distillate Carts- $45/1 or $110/3 Culta and Prime Cartridges $45/each or $120/3 Concentrate: Kief-$25/ea Rosin- BOGO 50% OFF Culta 1g DiAMONDS- $80/1 or $220/3 Graassroots Live Resin- $50/1 or $125/4 MPX 1g Afterburner Shatter- $35/ea! Infused: Prime and Grassroots RSO $55/1 or $130/3 Dr. Solomon’s 20% off Curaleaf Droppers and Tinctures- $35 Edibles All Betty’s Eddies All Day- $20/1, 5/$90, or 10/$150 Dixie Tablets- 30% off Kalm Tablets- $10 off! Open 4am-MIDNIGHT At 4 AM First 100 people get a PENNY PREROLL & Raffle entry for a chance at $300 in store credit with purchase! Stay Tuned with Our Twitter to Keep Up with Our Green Friday Deals: https://twitter.com/chesapeakeapoth