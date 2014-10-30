I shopped recreational and that side of store is done beutifully. I was shocked when shopping medical was like 2 totally different stores looked like the ghetto from the check in window in front to the shop itself looking outdated.

Dispensary said:

Thanks for the feedback. We are currently remodeling our Med dispensary so that's why it is in that state at this time. We should be finishing it up within the next couple of weeks so please feel free to stop by again in the future and see it when it is done. Have an awesome day!