Choice Organics is the first Dispensary in the Nation to receive a license by their state and has been a pillar in the Cannabis industry since its inception in 2010. Conveniently located right off of I-25 in Fort Collins, CO, Choice Organics offers one of the largest selections of top-quality products ranging from flower, edibles, and much more at affordable prices to a wide variety of clientele. Choice Organics offers both Medical and Recreational to their clientele. We encourage you to stop by to have “The Choice Experience,” where you will be greeted by our dedicated staff in our large, comfortable and discreet waiting rooms, and budtenders that will help you find the best product to meet your needs. Our team takes the time to make sure each new visitor has a personalized, professional, and stellar experience. That goes for both our Recreational and Medical dispensary. So the next time your thinking about where to stop by and pick up your cannabis products consider Choice Organics, our welcoming atmosphere, and awesome staff will help you on your way to the best cannabis product to fit your needs.

Staff

Our team is here to help YOU the customer find the best product to meet your needs. The highly trained team on both our Recreational and Medical side have a vast knowledge of all the products we offer and will work with you to determine what will be the best fit to help you on your way to happiness. Our team strives to deliver the best customer service on a daily basis to our clientele, making sure that all our cannaisseurs are receiving the time and knowledge from our friendly staff to achieve overall wellness in their lives from the products we carry. We encourage our clientele to reach out to us via Facebook, phone, or our website with any cannabis related questions or concerns. We are here to help and wanted to make sure you have the best Choice Experience possible.

Products

Choice Organics offers a wide variety of products and has an extensive menu to back it up including organically grown high quality strains such as Master Kush, Ghost Train Haze, GG #4, Klemdawg, Durban Poison, Peaches and Cream, Alien Dawg, Appalachian Lights, Blue Dream, Flo, Stormtrooper and many more, cured to perfection for the best potency. With concentrates, Choice has got you covered there as well offering Wax, Shatter, Live Resin, Bubble Hash from companies like Olio, Kush Master, Rocky Mountain Remedies, and The Happy Camper. If you are looking for cartridges we have several options from companies like EvoLabs, Karing Kind, Willie’s Reserve, etc. When it comes to edibles, our selection is quite vast ranging from gummies, drinks, chocolates, hard candies and more from companies like Coda, Blue Kudu, Wana Brand, Highly Edibles, Dixie Elixir and Stratos. If you are not feeling any consumption methods we have topicals that come in lotions, creams, patches, balms, bath bombs, you name it from companies like Apothecanna, Mary’s Medicinals, Lucky Turtle, and Coda. If you are looking for accessories to add to your collection we have everything from rolling papers to pipes, bongs, batteries, vape accessories and more. Choice Organics aims to be your one-stop shop and is always looking to have the best products on the shelves.

Service Locations

Choice Organics is located right off of I-25 at exit 269-B, located behind American Furniture Warehouse on Smithfield Dr. Choice proudly serves the medical and recreational cannabis communities surrounding but not limited to Bellvue, Laporte, Timnath, Windsor, Greeley, Estes Park, Loveland, and other surrounding areas in Northern Colorado and the Front Range.

We also proudly offer US Veterans a 10% off discount.