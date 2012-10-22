thesaltyseabee on November 3, 2019

I've been visiting here for about 2 months i buy the 60 dollar half oz but i noticed a large amount of stems. So i tracked it i go once aweek in that every half oz i bought was filled with at least 3.5 to 4 grams of just stems. And of course human hair. I went and spoke to a manger she was not so polite. She explained that the sale is on there trimmings or some such nonsense, and that i should be happy with the price. When i asked her about the human hair she said she had never heard that complaint, so i must have been lying. Or at least that's how she made me feel. I mean come on 2 valid complaints about there product and the manager not only blew me off but made me feel like she just didn't care. So here i am stuck going to a place with poor management and questionable product just because the sell half oz cheap. If i was the owner i would try and fix this problem both with there management team and there budtenders should probably wear hats. I will unfortunately still frequent this establishment due to consistently having questionable cheap half oz.