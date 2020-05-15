The Choom Gang

It began in 1979 with a group of friends on a small hawaiian island, with an even smaller van. This weed loving crew would go on to influence our world, but back then it wasn’t about the future, it was about having good times with good friends.

Plenty has changed since then, but one thing remains the same; they are still sharing adventures, sparking ideas, and cultivating good times.

Aloha