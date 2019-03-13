tdream on August 19, 2019

This store is great. Selection is great and the staff are always helpful to their extent. Customers who aren't happy don't listen and read carefully. The menu on the tv screens list the max THC for each strain, but the weed that is displayed around the store has profile cards that list a range of THC that it could be in. People who just walk into the store and get in line right away without looking at the strains themselves FIRST just take too much time at the checkout and make everyone else wait. If you don't know what you want then obviously seek help but I heard a customer get mad at an employee because they couldn't suggest any strains to them but the customer was also asked a series of questions that they kept saying "I don't know" to. Not much to go off of, so don't know what that customer was expecting lol.