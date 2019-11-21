Follow
Choom Cannabis - High River
UP - Gems - 3.5g
from Up - Gems - 3.5g
___
THC
___
CBD
$33.99each
In-store only
Broken Coast - Quadra - 3.5g
from Broken Coast - Quadra - 3.5g
___
THC
___
CBD
$48.99each
In-store only
Delta 9 - White Russian - 3.5g
from Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc.
___
THC
___
CBD
$46.99each
In-store only
Vertical - Kent County Kush - 3.5g
from Vertical Cannabis - Kent County Kush - 3.5g
___
THC
___
CBD
$55.99each
In-store only
Aurora - MK Ultra - 3.5g
from Aurora - MK Ultra - 3.5g
___
THC
___
CBD
$33.99each
In-store only
UP - Eldo - 3.5g
from UP - Eldo
___
THC
___
CBD
$36.99each
In-store only
Edison - La Strada - 1g
from Edison - La Strada - 1g
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.99each
In-store only
LBS - Palm Tree CBD - 3.5g
from LBS
___
THC
___
CBD
$47.99each
In-store only
San Rafael 71' - Purple Chitral - 3.5g
from San Rafael 71 - Purple Chitral - 3.5g
___
THC
___
CBD
$30.99each
In-store only
Vertical - Thamesview Dream - 3.5g
from Vertical Cannabis - Thamesview Dream - 3.5g
___
THC
___
CBD
$55.99each
In-store only
Vertical - Shishkaberry - 3.5g
from Veritcal Cannabis - Shiskaberry - 3.5g
___
THC
___
CBD
$55.99each
In-store only
Acreage Pharms - Western Sunset - 3.5g
from Acreage Pharms - Western Sunset - 3.5g
___
THC
___
CBD
$38.99each
In-store only
Sundial Calm - Zen Berry - 3.5g
from Sundial Calm - Zen Berry 3.5g
___
THC
___
CBD
$35.99each
In-store only
Acreage Pharms - Sensi Star - 3.5g
from Acreage Pharms - Sensi Star - 3.5g
___
THC
___
CBD
$45.99each
In-store only
Broken Coast - Ruxton - 3.5g
from Broken Coast - Ruxton - 3.5g
___
THC
___
CBD
$48.99each
In-store only
Delta 9 - Kali Mist - 3.5g
from Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc.
___
THC
___
CBD
$45.99each
In-store only
Sundial Lift - Lemon Riot - 3.5g
from Sundial Growers Inc.
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
HEXO - Terra flower - 15g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$107.99each
In-store only
High Tide - Headband - 3.5g
from HIGH TIDE
___
THC
___
CBD
$54.99each
In-store only
Canaca Select - Great North CBD - 3.5g
from Canaca
___
THC
___
CBD
$30.99each
In-store only
The Batch - Half Quarter - 3.5g
from The Batch
___
THC
___
CBD
$24.99each
In-store only
Aurora - Banana Split - 3.5g
from Aurora - Banana Split - 3.5g
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Tweed - Balmoral - 3.5g
from Canopy Growth
___
THC
___
CBD
$38.99each
In-store only
Tantalus Labs - BC Sungrown Harlequin - 3.5g
from Tantalus Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$47.99each
In-store only
Edison - Casa Blanca - 3.5g
from Edison - Casa Blanca - 3.5g
___
THC
___
CBD
$33.99each
In-store only
Edison - City Lights - 3.5g
from Edison - City Lights - 3.5g
___
THC
___
CBD
$33.99each
In-store only
Vertical Cannabis - Cold Creek Kush - 3.5g
from Vertical Cannabis - Cold Creek Kush - 3.5g
___
THC
___
CBD
$54.99each
In-store only
Alta-Vie - Harmonic - 3.5g
from Alta-Vie - Harmonic - 3.5g
___
THC
___
CBD
$43.99each
In-store only
Namaste - Wappa - 3.5g
from Zenabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$41.99each
In-store only
Tweed - Penelope -3.5g
from Tweed - Penelope - 3.5g
___
THC
___
CBD
$38.99each
In-store only
Edison - Rio Bravo - 3.5g
from Edison - Rio Bravo - 3.5g
___
THC
___
CBD
$33.99each
In-store only
Emerald Health - Hash Plant - 3.5g
from Emerald Health - Hash Plant - 3.5g
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.99each
In-store only
Haven St. - No. 402: Blueberry Kush - 3.5g
from TerrAscend Canada Inc.
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.99each
In-store only
Broken Coast - Keats - 3.5g
from Broken Coast - Keats - 3.5g
___
THC
___
CBD
$48.99each
In-store only
Aurora - Summer Fling - 3.5g
from Aurora
___
THC
___
CBD
$29.99each
In-store only
7ACRES - White Widow - 3.5g
from 7ACRES
___
THC
___
CBD
$41.3each
In-store only
Vertical Cannabis - B.E.C. - 3.5g
from Vertical Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$55.99each
In-store only
HEXO - Bayou Flower - 3.5g
from HEXO Operations Inc.
___
THC
___
CBD
$29.99each
In-store only
Broken Coast - Galiano 7g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$88.99each
In-store only
Tantalus Labs - BC Sungrown Sky Pilot - 3.5g
from Tantalus Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$50.99each
In-store only
