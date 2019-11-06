Follow
Chronic Guru (CBD only)
(407) 440-3196
14 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$500
Deals
$50 Ounces for November 🦃
Valid 10/31/2019 – 12/1/2019
You can receive an Ounce of CBD flower for $50 on select strains through the month of November. All products produced in accordance with the 2018 Farm Bill.
$50 Ounces for November 🦃
Valid 10/31/2019 – 12/1/2019
You can receive an Ounce of CBD flower for $50 on select strains through the month of November. All products produced in accordance with the 2018 Farm Bill.
All Products
Boax
from Unknown Brand
0.3%
THC
15.7%
CBD
$41 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Trophy Wife
from Unknown Brand
0.3%
THC
15.53%
CBD
Trophy Wife
Strain
$41 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Lifter
from Unknown Brand
0.3%
THC
15%
CBD
Lifter
Strain
$41 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Hawaiian Haze
from Unknown Brand
0.3%
THC
14.73%
CBD
Hawaiian Haze
Strain
$41 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Space Candy
from Unknown Brand
0.09%
THC
16.01%
CBD
Sour Space Candy
Strain
$41 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Kope 750mg (Night)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Kope 750mg (Daytime)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Kope 300mg (Night)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Kope 300mg (Daytime)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
T1 Trump
from Unknown Brand
0.3%
THC
13.07%
CBD
$5each
In-store only
Trophy Wife
from Unknown Brand
0.3%
THC
15.53%
CBD
Trophy Wife
Strain
$5each
In-store only
Sour Space Candy
from Unknown Brand
0.3%
THC
16.01%
CBD
Sour Space Candy
Strain
$5each
In-store only
Boax
from Unknown Brand
0.3%
THC
15.7%
CBD
$5each
In-store only
Hawaiian Haze
from Unknown Brand
0.3%
THC
14.73%
CBD
Hawaiian Haze
Strain
$5each
In-store only