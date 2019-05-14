Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
We are Mustang Oklahoma's 1st cannabis dispensary. We are locally owned and operated. We take great pride in providing quality medicine to our patients. We have daily specials and rewards cards. Taxes are included in our cannabis pricing.