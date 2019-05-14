Llb317 on May 18, 2019

I stopped in to check out the place since i was in the neighborhood (I live in Yukon) and I liked what I found! First thing I have to mention is that they have the medical benefits next to each strain of flower. This is the first I've seen a dispensary do this. When I told the store owner that, he said he thought that's something that should be standard. I agreed. Usually I have to look on Leafly to find out the medical benefits of the strain I want to purchase so this is a HUGE PLUS! 2nd, my dude was super nice, knowledgeable, and caring. 3- they have a loyalty program 👌 4- Good prices and deals (I'm coming back for some pre-rolls) 5- Oh I can't forget that they have a binder on the counter with all the information about their products... a Leafly on paper, if you will. Very very 👌