ManBearPig-1984
great place, good selection
Thank you for the kind words. We appreciate the review
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.8
6 reviews
great place, good selection
Thank you for the kind words. We appreciate the review
Came in Saturday for the first time. They answered all my questions and made me feel at home.
Thank you for the kind words. We appreciate the review
very friendly service inviting atmosphere fairly quality product great prices gorgeous buds I have never seen buds this beautiful love the pre-order pay when you pick up relieves a lot of anxiety of having to decide on the spotfairly detailed menu and description of product is very in-depth online
Thank you for the kind words. We appreciate the review.
I stopped in to check out the place since i was in the neighborhood (I live in Yukon) and I liked what I found! First thing I have to mention is that they have the medical benefits next to each strain of flower. This is the first I've seen a dispensary do this. When I told the store owner that, he said he thought that's something that should be standard. I agreed. Usually I have to look on Leafly to find out the medical benefits of the strain I want to purchase so this is a HUGE PLUS! 2nd, my dude was super nice, knowledgeable, and caring. 3- they have a loyalty program 👌 4- Good prices and deals (I'm coming back for some pre-rolls) 5- Oh I can't forget that they have a binder on the counter with all the information about their products... a Leafly on paper, if you will. Very very 👌
Thank you for the kind words. We appreciate the review.
Fantastic little store. Very friendly staff. Always welcome me with a smile. They don’t have a huge selection of flower but what they have is fantastic! They answer all my questions and always make me feel welcome.
Thank you for the kind words. We appreciate the review.
Great location there’s a Domino’s right by it what more could you ask for.
Thank you for the kind words. We appreciate the review.