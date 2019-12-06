191 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 90
Show All 29
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$285
Deals
BOGO 8th for 15$
Valid 12/6/2019 – 12/7/2019
Buy one 8th and get a Second for 15$. Limit one per patient.
Limit One Per Patient. Not combinable with any other offer.
BOGO 8th for 15$
Valid 12/6/2019 – 12/7/2019
Buy one 8th and get a Second for 15$. Limit one per patient.
Limit One Per Patient. Not combinable with any other offer.
All Products
Blue Dream (Taxes Included)
from Unknown Brand
21.12%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Amnesia OG
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Tree (Taxes Included)
from Unknown Brand
21.01%
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sherbert (Taxes Included)
from Unknown Brand
18.95%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Green Mountain Berry (Taxes Included)
from Unknown Brand
20.23%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Green Crack (Taxes Included)
from Unknown Brand
19.71%
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Crockett's Haze (Taxes Included)
from Unknown Brand
19.53%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Cough (Taxes Included)
from Unknown Brand
21.2%
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Diesel (Taxes Included)
from Unknown Brand
23.7%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Skunk X GG (Taxes included)
from Unknown Brand
14.7%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Pop
from Unknown Brand
18.4%
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Marmalade (Taxes Included)
from Unknown Brand
20.6%
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grandpa's Stash X GG (Taxes included)
from Unknown Brand
14.8%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch Gold Tier (Taxes Included)
from Unknown Brand
20.98%
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gold Leaf (Taxes Included)
from Unknown Brand
19.4%
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blackberry Fire (Taxes Included)
from Unknown Brand
21.18%
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Skunky Funky (Taxes Included)
from Unknown Brand
18.76%
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Boss OG (Taxes Included)
from Unknown Brand
20.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Boss OG
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
WiFi HCFSE 1g (Taxes Included)
from THC
___
THC
___
CBD
$951 g
In-store only
Blueberry Kief 1g (Taxes Included)
from Green Stone
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Double Lemon Cheesecake Kief 1g (Taxes Incliuded)
from Green Stone
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
RSO 1mL (Taxes Included)
from Medicus Auri
509mg
THC
23.8mg
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Goyard Shatter 1g (Taxes Included)
from Red Sky
___
THC
___
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
Obama Kush 1mL Syringe (Taxes Included)
from Reserved
94%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Train Wreck 1mL Syringe (Taxes Included)
from Reserved
94%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Trainwreck
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Blue Dream 1mL Syringe (Taxes Included)
from Reserved
94%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Banana Kush 1mL Syringe (Taxes Included)
from Reserved
94%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Banana Kush
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Grape Ape 1mL Syringe (Taxes Included)
from Reserved
94%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Grape Ape
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Pineapple Express 1mL Syringe (Taxes Included)
from Reserved
94%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Snoop DoSister Glue (f.k.a. GG1)mL Syringe (Taxes Included)
from Reserved
94%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Snoop Dogg
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Cherry Pie 1mL Syringe (Taxes Included)
from Reserved
94%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Cherry Pie
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
WIFI Live Resin Shatter 1g (Taxes Included)
from THC
0%
THC
0%
CBD
WiFi
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
GG Diamonds in Terp Sauce 1g (Taxes Included)
from THC
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$901 g
In-store only
Almond Coffee Cake (Taxes Included)
from Sublime Brands
50mg
THC
___
CBD
$14each
In-store only
Mellow Rainbow Treat (Taxes Included)
from Sublime Brands
50mg
THC
___
CBD
$14each
In-store only
Sweet & Savory Pretzels (Taxes Included)
from Sublime Brands
50mg
THC
___
CBD
$14each
In-store only
Lemon Tea Cake (Taxes Included)
from Sublime Brands
50%
THC
___
CBD
$14each
In-store only
Magic Mango CBD 750mg Tincture-30ml
from Simple Cure Premium Extracts
0mg
THC
750mg
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Bedtime Berry Tincture 30ml
from Simple Cure Premium Extracts
750mg
THC
750mg
CBD
$115each
In-store only
Chocolate Chip Cookies 100mg
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
12345