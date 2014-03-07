Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Chronic Therapy is committed to providing premium hand trimmed marijuana in Colorado. We currently cultivate 60+ strains of expertly grown A+ Recreational marijuana serving all the needs of our patients. Chronic Therapy went recreational on 5/19/14
