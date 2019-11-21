Follow
Pickup available
Cinder - Downtown Spokane
Pickup available
(509) 241-0110
1181 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 720
Show All 165
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$110
Deals
Top Shelf Tuesday | 15% off Top Shelf Flower
Valid 10/24/2019 – 11/21/2034
15% off all Top shelf 1g-7g's!
Variance may occur in THC on Leafly compared to Package
Top Shelf Tuesday | 15% off Top Shelf Flower
Valid 10/24/2019 – 11/21/2034
15% off all Top shelf 1g-7g's!
Variance may occur in THC on Leafly compared to Package
All Products
DJ Kush by LCG
from LCG
20.4%
THC
0%
CBD
DJ Kush
Strain
$901 ounce
$901 ounce
Presidential Kush by Buddy Boy Farms
from Buddy Boy Farms
20.1%
THC
___
CBD
$244 grams
$244 grams
DJ Kush by Buddy Boy Farms
from Buddy Boy Farms
21%
THC
0%
CBD
DJ Kush
Strain
$132 grams
$132 grams
Presidential Kush by LCG
from LCG
20.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Presidential Kush
Strain
$901 ounce
$901 ounce
Super Girl by LCG
from LCG
18.8%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Super Girl
Strain
$901 ounce
$901 ounce
Atf by LCG
from LCG
16.24%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Atf
Strain
$901 ounce
$901 ounce
Blue Dream by Buddy Boy
from Buddy Boy Farms
24.9%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$244 grams
$244 grams
Mango Kush by LCG
from LCG
18.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango Kush
Strain
$901 ounce
$901 ounce
Critical Plus by Buddy Boy
from Buddy Boy Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$244 grams
$244 grams
Dutch Queen by Buddy Boy Farms
from Buddy Boy Farms
23.2%
THC
0.29%
CBD
Dutch Queen
Strain
$244 grams
$244 grams
Motorbreath by Liberty Reach
from Liberty Reach
21.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Motorbreath
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Platinum Garlic Mints by Liberty Reach
from Liberty Reach
21.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum Garlic Mints
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Canna-Tsu by Liberty Reach
from Liberty Reach
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
Cake Frosting by Liberty Reach
from Liberty Reach
19.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Cake Frosting
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
Frosted Cherry Cookies by Liberty Reach
from Liberty Reach
22.97%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Frosted Cherry Cookies
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Gelato by Liberty Reach
from Liberty Reach
22.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
Candy Rain by Liberty Reach
from Liberty Reach
21.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Candy Rain
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
Ace Of Spades by Florigen Organics
from Florigen Organics
20.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Ace of Spades
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$21⅛ ounce
Catholic School Girl by Florigen Organics
from Florigen Organics
24.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Catholic School Girl
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$21⅛ ounce
Cheese Cookies by Florigen Organics
from Florigen Organics
20.1%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Cheese Cookies
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$21⅛ ounce
Dutch Treat by Florigen Organics
from Florigen Organics
22.1%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Dutch Treat
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$21⅛ ounce
Juicy Fruit by Okanogan Grown Columbia
from Okanogan Grown Columbia
20.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Juicy Fruit
Strain
$15⅛ ounce
$15⅛ ounce
Wonderlust by Okanogan Grown Columbia
from Okanogan Grown Columbia
21.8%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Wonderlust
Strain
$15⅛ ounce
$15⅛ ounce
Tres Star by Royal Tree Gardens
from Royal Tree Gardens
23.18%
THC
0%
CBD
Tres Star
Strain
$242 grams
$242 grams
Tropaya Pie by Royal Tree Gardens
from Royal Tree Gardens
16.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropaya Pie
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$242 grams
$45⅛ ounce
Purple Skunk by Royal Tree Gardens
from Royal Tree Gardens
18.72%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Skunk
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Rude Boi OG by Royal Tree Gardens
from Royal Tree Gardens
13.63%
THC
0%
CBD
RudeBoi OG
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$242 grams
Chem Pie OG by Royal Tree Gardens
from Royal Tree Gardens
21.44%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem Pie OG
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$242 grams
$45⅛ ounce
Grape Pie by Royal Tree Gardens
from Royal Tree Gardens
20.52%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Pie
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$242 grams
$45⅛ ounce
Ice Cream Cake by ROYAL TREE GARDENS
from Royal Tree Gardens
23.21%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
Purple Punch by Royal Tree Gardens
from Royal Tree Gardens
14.22%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
Mimosa by Royal Tree Gardens
from Royal Tree Gardens
23.21%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$242 grams
$45⅛ ounce
Supreme haze by Northwest 7 Point
from Northwest 7 Point
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
Safety Meeting by Northwest 7 Point
from Northwest 7 Point
21.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Safety Meeting
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
Afgillie Glue by Northwest 7 Point
from Northwest 7 Point
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
Peaches & Cream by Burnwell
from Burnwell
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Peaches and Cream
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Pineapple by Burnwell
from Burnwell
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Grape Stomper by Burnwell
from Burnwell
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
Mimosa by Burnwell
from Burnwell
16.89%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
Tally Man by Burnwell
from Burnwell
17.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Tally Man
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
12345 ... 30