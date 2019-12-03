Cinder is the largest Spokane, Washington cannabis retailer proudly serving customers in Eastern Washington with three locations conveniently located in Spokane Valley, Downtown Spokane, and North Spokane. Specializing in quality cannabis and marijuana accessories, we strive to provide the best products available to the Spokane marijuana market. Cinder welcomes cannabis connoisseurs from Spokane and beyond to our marijuana dispensaries located in North Spokane, Downtown Spokane, and Spokane Valley. Cinder offers top-of-the-line customer service and a rotation of marijuana flower, cannabis concentrates, edibles, drinkables, vape cartridges, and cannabis topicals with both THC and CBD varieties. Serving as the premier recreational cannabis stores in Eastern Washington, Cinder provides detailed product guidance and knowledge coupled with a highly individualized experience sure to have our customers departing with a smile! All listed prices include taxes! Our selection of cannabis flower is unparalled inside of Eastern Washington dispensaries. Each farm is hand picked by our Purchasing Team and must meet be first Budtender approved before it can hit our shelves. Whether you’re looking for Oil, Dabs, Wax, or just plain concentrates we’ve got everything that you need. We carry a wide selection of concentrates in all forms ranging from convenient vape cartridges to a stoners best friend, diamonds. No need to worry if smoking or vaping isn’t for you. We carry a wide selection of cannabis edibles ranging from delectable chocolate truffles to quick and easy tinctures. THC and CBD don’t have to be ingested for you to get the benefits of marijuana! Cinder carries a wide assortment of THC and CBD cannabis topicals that can be used as part of a holistic approach to marijuana. If you’re looking for your next heady piece or 510 thread vape battery, Cinder has you covered. We carry a wide assortment of blunt wraps, glass pipes, heady pieces, screens, vaporizers, and more! It pays or more specifically saves to become a Cinder Loyalty Member. Receive 15% off that you can use whenever you want just for signing up! Earn 20 points per visit and 60 points on Triple Point Monday, no purchase is ever necessary. Each of our three convenient locations in Spokane, Washington combine into the same excellent reward program! You’re able to earn and save no matter where you’re at in Spokane. Plus, stay up to date and be the first to know about all of our deals and specials when they happen! Proudly serving Spokane, Spokane Valley, Liberty Lake, Newman Lake, Greenacres, and Otis Orchards! All listed prices include taxes!