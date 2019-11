Welcome to Circle Of Hope Alliance! We are a PRE ICO/PROP D compliant medical marijuana dispensary. Located at 16901 Roscoe Blvd. in the Northridge/North Hills area. Our friendly and informative staff is ready to assist you with any of your medicinal needs. At COH we offer a wide variety of top shelf flowers, edibles and concentrates, as well as vaporizers and accessories. We pride ourselves in being a one stop shop! There is a parking lot with a handicap accessible entrance and an ATM inside. Circle Of Hope is open everyday from 10am to 8pm. Come join our collective! Rec and ID Required!