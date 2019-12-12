72 products
Hemp Day at Citiva! Save big on CBD products - Wednesday, December 18th!
Valid 12/18/2019 – 12/20/2019
This Wednesday, December 18th, save big on CBD for Life products and more with our Hemp Day promotions. Wednesday, December 18th only at Citiva!
Offer cannot be combined with any other offers, discounts or promotions. Valid through 12/18/2019, one day only, while supplies last.
All Products
PharmaCann Yellow (Oral Solution 15:1)
from PharmaCann
___
THC
___
CBD
PharmaCann Blue (Oral Solution 1:20)
from PharmaCann
___
THC
___
CBD
PharmaCann Aqua (Oral Solution 1:2)
from PharmaCann
___
THC
___
CBD
PharmaCann Lime (Oral Solution 4:1)
from PharmaCann
___
THC
___
CBD
PharmaCann Green (Oral Solution 1:1)
from PharmaCann
___
THC
___
CBD
Etain Forte (Tincture 1:20)
from Etain
___
THC
___
CBD
Etain Dolce (Tincture 20:1)
from Etain
___
THC
___
CBD
Etain Balance (Tincture 1:1)
from Etain
___
THC
___
CBD
Etain Dolce (Spray 20:1)
from Etain
___
THC
___
CBD
Etain Balance (Spray 1:1)
from Etain
___
THC
___
CBD
$105½ g
Etain Mezzo (Tincture 2:1)
from Etain
___
THC
___
CBD
Etain Forte (Spray 1:20)
from Etain
___
THC
___
CBD
Curaleaf Lemon-Flavored Tincture (1:1)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
Curaleaf Lemon-Flavored Tincture (20:1)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
Curaleaf Lemon-Flavored Tincture (20:1)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
Pure CBD Oral Spray
from CBD for Life
___
THC
___
CBD
Pure CBD Pain Relief Spray
from CBD for Life
___
THC
___
CBD
Hemp Tincture (300mg - non-flavored)
from CBD for Life
___
THC
___
CBD
Hemp Tincture (600mg - peppermint)
from CBD for Life
___
THC
___
CBD
Hemp Tincture (600mg - non-flavored)
from CBD for Life
___
THC
___
CBD
Hemp Tincture (300mg - Peppermint)
from CBD for Life
___
THC
___
CBD
Curaleaf Mint-Flavored Micro-Tablets (20:1)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$30pack of 30
Curaleaf Mint-Flavored Micro-Tablets (1:20)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$30pack of 30
PharmaCann Blue Orange-Flavored Tablets (1:20)
from PharmaCann
___
THC
___
CBD
$50pack of 20
Etain Forte (Lozenges 1:20)
from Etain
___
THC
___
CBD
$40pack of 20
PharmaCann Aqua (1:2)
from PharmaCann
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ g
PharmaCann Green (1:1)
from PharmaCann
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ g
PharmaCann Blue (1:20)
from PharmaCann
___
THC
___
CBD
$75½ g
Etain Forte (1:20)
from Etain
___
THC
___
CBD
Etain Balance (1:1)
from Etain
___
THC
___
CBD
Curaleaf Slim Vape Pen 30% (1:20)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$30½ g
Curaleaf Slim Vape Pen 30% (1:1)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$30½ g
Curaleaf Slim Vape Pen 30% (20:1)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$30½ g
Citiva BT (1:1)
from Citiva
___
THC
___
CBD
Citiva FPR (1:10)
from Citiva
___
THC
___
CBD
Etain Balance (Topical 1:1)
from Etain
___
THC
___
CBD
$95pack of 30
Pure CBD Eye Serum
from CBD for Life
___
THC
___
CBD
$32each
Pure CBD for Life Rub (Lemongrass)
from CBD for Life
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
Pure CBD Lip Balm
from CBD for Life
___
THC
___
CBD
$9each
Pure CBD for Life Rub (Original)
from CBD for Life
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
