Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Wednesday, December 18th is Hemp Day at Citiva! Get 25% off on CBD for Life products and more all day - only at Citiva!!
About
Citiva Hudson Valley is your community resource for medical cannabis and education. We have pharmacists on-site whenever we are open to work through each patient's symptoms and treatment plans. We offer discounts for first time patients, Veterans and those receiving financial assistance through state programs. You must have a valid medical cannabis card to purchase cannabis products, but anyone can come talk to our staff to ask questions about cannabis.