mofisbroth on October 7, 2019

Absolutely awful. WHY AREN'T YOU TELLING PEOPLE YOU'RE SELLING THEM OLD WEED. PACKAGED IN 2018?! IT'S ALL FUCKING BROWN AND SMELLS LIKE HAY. WHY IS THERE SO MUCH PACKAGING?! WHY CAN'T I SEE IT BEFORE PURCHASING?! It's on the verge of molding. Seriously what the fuck is this. Complete robbery. The nerve of the fellow at the desk. Shows me a tiny nug in a closed glass case and tells me this is what I'm getting. I even asked him to recommend me something GOOD. WOW. I've been to so many dispensaries and can confirm THIS PLACE SUCKS.