natalie98
my budtender was amazing! he was so helpful and recommended awesome products to me. I believe his name was Julius or Julian, I forgot. but he was awesome :-)
DAILY DEALS 7/21/2020 POWER HOURS 5PM-9PM ANIMAL MINT CRUMBLE 1G $40 CLAW 1G PODS 3 / $100 ALL DAY DEALS MIDNIGHT BITES BOGO FOR A PENNY CARTS AND PODS DRIP 1G CARTS 4/$100 CHURCH M1 1G PODS .75mg - 3/$100 PLATINUM VAPE 1G CARTS 3/$90 PLATINUM VAPE .05 gram "NEW" DARTS 5 for $100 SELECT 1G CARTS 3/$100 EDIBLES 2/$20 GUILTY PLEASURES GUMMY & HARD CANDY 3/$25 CANNATROPIC GUMMY 3/$25 KUSHY PUNCH 3/$33 *excludes reserve flavors MIDNIGHT ROOTS BARS 2/$33 MONSTER GUMMY 100MG 2/$20 MKX GUMMY 2/$20 STRAINS OF THE DAY 🔥SUPER GLUE EIGHTH $30 🔥LIME COOKIE EIGHTH $30 🔥QUESO PERRO EIGHTH $35 🔥MIMOSA EIGHTH $45
As a medical marijuana user it's nice to see a location based in Macomb county. Quick rundown on my 1st time experience. Clean and gated safe location. Greeted by friendly front counter staff. nice waiting area with security. after providing my medical card and ID. I was directed to the bus tenders. I was greeted by friendly staff. Shawna was very friendly and helpful. I received a discount for my flower purchase. Silver Mountain and Mac1 were of very good quality. I recommend this location and will return. thanks