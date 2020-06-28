pg1174 on July 19, 2020

As a medical marijuana user it's nice to see a location based in Macomb county. Quick rundown on my 1st time experience. Clean and gated safe location. Greeted by friendly front counter staff. nice waiting area with security. after providing my medical card and ID. I was directed to the bus tenders. I was greeted by friendly staff. Shawna was very friendly and helpful. I received a discount for my flower purchase. Silver Mountain and Mac1 were of very good quality. I recommend this location and will return. thanks