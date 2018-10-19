Cloud 9 Cannabis is Albany's newest family owned dispensary! Conveniently located in beautiful NE Albany <3 We first opened our doors in March 2018 with a dream of providing quality cannabis products and solid customer service in a comfortable, friendly environment. We support local brands such as Garden First, Oregon Genetics, and Smokiez; as well as some of the big names in Oregon's canna-culture, such as Gnome Grown, Wana, and Yerba Buena. Our constant strides towards carrying a great balance of products for all types of cannabis users has made our first year quite an exciting journey. Whether you're a seasoned medical patient with a desire to manage chronic pain, a retired veteran looking for evening relaxation, or just a curious individual 21 years of age or older, we are here to help you find your canna-niche! The knowledgeable, friendly staff here at Cloud 9 Cannabis looks forward to each opportunity to help our customers find the vibes they're looking for... So grab your ID and drop by sometime! We open early everyday at 8 AM and even offer a 5% off discount from 8-9 AM.