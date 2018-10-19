Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Cloud 9 Cannabis is Albany's newest family owned dispensary! Conveniently located in beautiful NE Albany <3
We first opened our doors in March 2018 with a dream of providing quality cannabis products and solid customer service in a comfortable, friendly environment. We support local brands such as Garden First, Oregon Genetics, and Smokiez; as well as some of the big names in Oregon's canna-culture, such as Gnome Grown, Wana, and Yerba Buena. Our constant strides towards carrying a great balance of products for all types of cannabis users has made our first year quite an exciting journey.
Whether you're a seasoned medical patient with a desire to manage chronic pain, a retired veteran looking for evening relaxation, or just a curious individual 21 years of age or older, we are here to help you find your canna-niche!
The knowledgeable, friendly staff here at Cloud 9 Cannabis looks forward to each opportunity to help our customers find the vibes they're looking for... So grab your ID and drop by sometime! We open early everyday at 8 AM and even offer a 5% off discount from 8-9 AM.