We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Love cannabis?
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
PAYMENT: Cash or Venmo. Venmo must be sent before driver is dispatched
If you have any questions please call/text us.
Whenever you're ready to order call/email/text us your: order, picture ID( plus your recommendation if you're under 21), delivery address, email/phone number. We will then email you a receipt, confirm if you will need any change back, and be at your location within 30min-2hrs with your order.