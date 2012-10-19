Loconuggiebuddy
love this place!! the demos are awesome!
4.8
10 reviews
This shop has a great atmosphere and the staff is amazing. They have a huge selection of products to choose from so you’ll definitely be able to find something fire for a great price. I get to come in and do demos for rad Vapes and I absolutely love it!
I get to visit a lot of dispensaries as a Brand Ambassador for Heavy Hitters, and I always feel so welcome at Cloud 9! The Budtenders are all so friendly and helpful, they always have a great selection, and I always leave the shop happy! It just feels like home! I just want to say thank you to Alex for running a great shop with awesome people, awesome vibes, and fire cannabis! 👌 their vape selection is on point, And I love doing Heavy Hitters demos here once a month! It’s never too crowded and you’ll get exactly what you’re looking for at Cloud 9!
love this place the people are always really nice.
I enjoy coming here! friendly staff, Julie is great to work with and knowledgeable.
Very friendly staff, good atmosphere and top notch product. Will revisit.
Very friendly and informative staff. Great location.
Very friendly staff, as well as a great selection
very relaxed experience with knowledgeable staff. very satisfied with inventory and price.
Excellent service great selection and the location is great. (Close by my home 😄)
Thanks for the review neighbor!