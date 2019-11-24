Follow
4. Banana Split
from Aurora
18%
THC
1%
CBD
Banana Split
Strain
$9.821 g
+1 more size
In-store only
19. No 301 Napali (High CBD)
from Haven St. Premium Cannabis
8%
THC
12%
CBD
19. No 301 Napali (High CBD)
Strain
$34.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemon Skunk
from DNA Genetics
22%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Lemon Skunk
Strain
$147.3215 g
In-store only
9. Banana Split
from Aurora
18%
THC
1%
CBD
Banana Split
Strain
$9.821 g
In-store only
Saturna
from Broken Coast Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.64⅛ oz
In-store only
Houseplant Hybrid
from Houseplant
___
THC
___
CBD
$45.99⅛ oz
In-store only
21. BC Diesel
from Flowr
___
THC
___
CBD
$32.59⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
13. Hash Plant
from Emerald Health Therapeutics
18%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Hash Plant
Strain
$34.99⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
26. Summer Jam
from Symbl Cannabis
18%
THC
1.5%
CBD
26. Summer Jam
Strain
$11.611 g
+1 more size
In-store only
25. Airplane Mode
from AltaVie
16%
THC
3%
CBD
25. Airplane Mode
Strain
$11.611 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Houseplant Sativa
from Houseplant
21%
THC
___
CBD
$83.99¼ oz
In-store only
Stryker
from Broken Coast Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$50.89⅛ oz
In-store only
Bakerstreet
from Tweed
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.371 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Renew
from Solei
26%
THC
___
CBD
$9.991 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Penelope
from Tweed
___
THC
___
CBD
$8.481 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Zen Berry
from Sundial Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.271 g
+1 more size
In-store only
4. Harmonic (High CBD)
from AltaVie
___
THC
___
CBD
$45.46⅛ oz
In-store only
18. BC Belladonna
from Flowr
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.64⅛ oz
In-store only
16. Liberty Haze
from Royal High
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.681 g
+1 more size
In-store only
23. 50 Kush
from Up Cannabis
18%
THC
___
CBD
$37.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Dagga
from THC BioMed
12%
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
D. Bubba
from Namaste
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.821 g
+1 more size
In-store only
27. Riverview Ride High CBD
from Vertical Cannabis
8%
THC
11%
CBD
27. Riverview Ride High CBD
Strain
$12.991 g
+1 more size
In-store only
8. Campfire High CBD
from AltaVie
5.78%
THC
7.53%
CBD
8. Campfire High CBD
Strain
$9.821 g
+1 more size
In-store only
20. Velvet Voyager
from Symbl Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.991 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
15. Durga Mata 2 (High CBD)
from Namaste
8%
THC
13%
CBD
Durga Mata
Strain
$10.991 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
22. THC CBD
from THC BioMed
7%
THC
13%
CBD
22
Strain
$25.89⅛ oz
In-store only
11. Walk The Dog
from Xscape
16%
THC
1%
CBD
11. Walk The Dog
Strain
$8.931 g
+1 more size
In-store only
3. Blue Dream
from Aurora
17%
THC
___
CBD
$70.99¼ oz
In-store only
14. Indica
from Plain Packaging
20%
THC
___
CBD
$26.79⅛ oz
In-store only
2. Citrus Punch
from Sundial Cannabis
21%
THC
1%
CBD
Citrus Punch
Strain
$10.11 g
+1 more size
In-store only
10. Green Cush
from Canaca
___
THC
___
CBD
$26.79⅛ oz
In-store only
12. LA Confidential
from Aurora
23%
THC
1%
CBD
LA Confidential
Strain
$33.25⅛ oz
In-store only
7. Jean Guy by Canaca
from Canaca
___
THC
___
CBD
$26.79⅛ oz
In-store only
28. MK Ultra
from Namaste
20%
THC
1%
CBD
MK Ultra
Strain
$11.991 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Savary
from Broken Coast Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.64⅛ oz
In-store only
6. Summer Fling (Limited Time)
from Aurora
12%
THC
___
CBD
$29.91⅛ oz
In-store only
1. Meridian
from Up Cannabis
27%
THC
___
CBD
$13.391 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
5. OG Melon
from Aurora
___
THC
___
CBD
$31.25⅛ oz
In-store only
29. Lola Montes
from Edison
20%
THC
1%
CBD
29. Lola Montes
Strain
$8.931 g
+1 more size
In-store only
12345 ... 8