clown2earth
Clean, nice location, friendly staff, small store
I am traveling from Alberta and just didn’t want the hassle of flying with my medication. I didn’t bring anything with me in hopes of finding a good licensed shop locally. I wasn’t disappointed, found the Cloud Nine shop and met with Graham as soon as I entered. Totally helpful and didn’t make me feel rushed, even though they were extremely busy. Beautiful clean layout with a nice wide variety of items. Kudos to Cloud Nine for hiring the right people and presenting as a truly professional business. Would recommend without hesitation, 10/10 experience.
Best store on the Island! Great staff, not a huge selection when I visited but they said they were restocking the next day! Will be shopping here again
Coolest shop in Victoria, Professional and Awesome!
My first great overall Legal experience, Thanks Cloud Nine!
Thank you for your kind words and lovely review, it will be a pleasure to have you in again for a visit soon!
Excellent visit, much better than the Legal stores in my home province! Well done
Thank you, we greatly appreciate the feedback!
Excellent service and very friendly staff
Thank you for your review!
Very kind people, very clean and welcoming showroom, lots of smiles and positivity from the staff. The product speaks for itself, obviously.
We really appreciate you taking the time to leave us such great feedback!! Thanks so much, hope to see you soon!
Good weed, knowledgeable staff.
Thank you for taking the time to leave us a review!!
The staff is amazing! I'm not from around here so the concept of a dispensary was completely new to me, but they were just so friendly and helpful with every question that I've had. They also suggested the strain I should try based on my preferences and it was just what I was looking for. I would recommend it to anyone that's in the area. :)
We are so happy to hear that you enjoyed the strain suggested by your budtender! Thanks so much for the awesome feedback & we hope to see you again soon!!