The atmosphere and style is amazing, but the staff is not always the best. It really depends who is working tho, there are some amazing people working there and some boring Swedes who really seem like they just want to get out of there...
The weed is good but quite expensive, 20€ for mid grade, 10 for low grade, although the low grade can be really good for ten euros. (Try the No Name if they have it (but only if the bucket is at least half full) it was great).
rosieyn
on August 8, 2014
Great place and service. thanks!
dato95
on July 20, 2014
Expensive mid-grade weed (20€ x gram) and dirty bongs: I don't raccomand it.