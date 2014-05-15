Flaxx on August 11, 2016

The atmosphere and style is amazing, but the staff is not always the best. It really depends who is working tho, there are some amazing people working there and some boring Swedes who really seem like they just want to get out of there... The weed is good but quite expensive, 20€ for mid grade, 10 for low grade, although the low grade can be really good for ten euros. (Try the No Name if they have it (but only if the bucket is at least half full) it was great).