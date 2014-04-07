Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
The ganja is of good quality but the prices are astronomical!
The toilet is alwas full off piss on the floor!!! This is really disgusting.
The atmosphere is excellent when they play live music but is awful when they show the soccer match.
samgair
on July 29, 2015
Quality product and a great atmosphere
mikem1
on October 19, 2014
Relaxed atmosphere, many different styles of music from some good djs
mbusta420
on September 25, 2014
Awesome staff! Really cool atmosphere very and very knowledgable about the medicine!
GreenDude
on September 17, 2014
Nice
slowry
on June 13, 2014
Beautiful Club, excellent setting, friendly staff and members. Top shelf medicine.