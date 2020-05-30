Sirsmokesalittle
Relaxing place to obtain quality.
A safe and secure Flint Dispensary serving a wide selection of cannabis from local growers. Everything here is American made by Americans, keeping the jobs in the area. We carry only the best in edibles made by "Gayles Ganja Goodies" providing that personal touch for patients needs, custom orders are always available for edibles. Along with our large selection of flower and edibles we also carry CBD products, smoking equipment, and apparel. Our moto is and has always been "If your not satisfied, were not satisfied" So always feel comfortable exchanging your selection if it is not all you had hoped for. If anyone is confronted with financial difficulties and ailments and need assistance with getting relief contact us and we will do our best to help get you what you need.
All Bud Techs😉 have always been helpful, caring about my specific needs! They’ve always honored spin to wins; $1 grams etc!, even as much as replacing my cartridge hen defective after having for a time! Good group
Bad customer service, the don’t care about patients at all, And don’t honor their spin to win where on the GRAMSTANDS website, Won a gram for $1 and they said no and basically told me to F off,
I’ve checked out a few dispos the last few weeks and I feel like this looks like it could be nice, maybe I was just in on a bad day, but I’m less than impressed. Although it was only myself and one other customer, I felt like I had to flag someone down every time I wanted to look at something. I also see why the preroll they give to first time patients is free...I put it out half way through because I felt it was pointless to keep smoking it. There was no relief at all.