A safe and secure Flint Dispensary serving a wide selection of cannabis from local growers. Everything here is American made by Americans, keeping the jobs in the area. We carry only the best in edibles made by "Gayles Ganja Goodies" providing that personal touch for patients needs, custom orders are always available for edibles. Along with our large selection of flower and edibles we also carry CBD products, smoking equipment, and apparel. Our moto is and has always been "If your not satisfied, were not satisfied" So always feel comfortable exchanging your selection if it is not all you had hoped for. If anyone is confronted with financial difficulties and ailments and need assistance with getting relief contact us and we will do our best to help get you what you need.