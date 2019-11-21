Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
TODAY'S FLOWER SPECIALS - Purple Punch, Avi(CBD), Chocolate Grape Diesel @ Blue ($10.80/g; $36/e) Platinum Cookies & White Russian @ Yellow
About
Home of The Moon Rocks!
Club Sky High is a family and locally owned Recreational dispensary, licensed by OLCC, and still serving our Medical Marijuana Card holders with no tax! Just blocks from the St. John's Bridge. Our staff consists of knowledgeable cannabis enthusiasts and experienced growers always ready to educate. Our mission is to provide excellent customer service, selection, quality, and price to our clientele. All strains are grown and lab tested in Oregon to ensure the best possible cannabis. We feature products from Sky High Farms, Dirty Arm Farms and Lunchbox.
We now Deliver!
Minimum $20 and FREE delivery anywhere in Portland! Call us today! 503-719-5801
