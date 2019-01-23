Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Club78 is synonymous with quality brands, great value, and passion for compassion.
Our values are represented in the quality of the products we provide. Extensive experience growing top shelf strains and devotion to creating unique cannabis products drives our excitement to deliver a positive user experience.