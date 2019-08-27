misterbill00 on October 10, 2019

My Doctor recommended the best Cleveland westside dispensary in her opinion, was the Clubhouse Dispensary in Elyria. (www.Clubhouse Dispensary.com) for menu. It has a discreet location at the end of an industrial parkway. You ring the doorbell and they buzz you into the secure foyer, you show your card to a camera and they buzz you into the reception area. You give them your driver’s license, and they scan your card. First timers fill out a form with general info. There is a video board behind the counter that shows today’s menu and prices, THC/CBD levels and more. When the first sales representative is available, they escort you to the locked Showroom, that is well -lit and very impressive. There are a number of glass cases that contain samples of all the different products. They have bud, eatables, (gummies and tinctures), vape products and herb vaporizers. Your sales rep is completely knowledgeable about the correct products for your specific needs, and why this is better than that. Your rep. sticks with you, happy to explain everything. I saw a few “beginners” in the showroom and their reps were giving out very good advice about getting started and what methods would fit them best. All the reps were friendly and polite. The bud comes in 2.83 gram containers (1/10 of an oz.). This is a one day supply under Ohio law. My sales rep. suggested a Sativa strain with a high CBD count and moderate THC for daytime use, (it won’t automatically put me to sleep) and a pure Indica strain, for sleepy time. I vape it with a plant vaporizer I bought there. They have a very good price on the Gpen Elite, a solid unit. When its time to checkout, your rep takes you to the checkout counter where you pay (CASH ONLY, ATM in lobby) and the cashier gives you back your driver’s license. checks you out and prints labels for your containers. The labels have all kinds of info, such as THC/CBD levels, batch No., date picked, testing information. It’s just like CVS or Walgreens! To summarize: Clubhouse is a great dispensary with a great menu and the staff can’t be beat. Very impressive on all accounts.