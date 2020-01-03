158 products
First Time Patient Deals!
Valid 3/1/2020 – 1/2/2021
1) A selected gram of flower or an edible for 1 cent with any purchase. 2) All orders over $300 receive a goodie bag for $1.
All Products
THC Design Pouch Sativa Crescendo 1.0g
from THC Design
___
THC
___
CBD
$14each
In-store only
THC Design Pouch Indica White Gobstopperz 1.0g
from THC Design
___
THC
___
CBD
$14each
In-store only
THC Design Classic Joint Tins Sativa XJ-13
from THC Design
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
THC Design Estate Eighth Jar Sativa Crescendo 3.5g
from THC Design
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
THC Design Pre-Roll Sativa Crescendo 1.0g
from THC Design
___
THC
___
CBD
$14each
In-store only
THC Design Classic Joint Tins Indica King Louis
from THC Design
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
CBD Living Pre Rolls
from CBD Living
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
THC Design Estate Eighth Jar Indica Dosidos 3.5g
from THC Design
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
THC Design Estate Eighth Jar Hybrid Strawberry Banana 3.5g
from THC Design
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
THC Design Estate Eighth Jar Indica 24K 3.5g
from THC Design
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
THC Design Estate Eighth Jar Indica Purple Punch 3.5g
from THC Design
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
THC Design Estate Eighth Jar Hybrid Nerdz 3.5g
from THC Design
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
THC Design Classic Joint Tins Sativa Crescendo
from THC Design
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
THC Design Pre-Roll Sativa XJ-13 1.0g
from THC Design
___
THC
___
CBD
$14each
In-store only
THC Design Pre-Roll Hybrid Rainbow Punch 1.0g
from THC Design
___
THC
___
CBD
$14each
In-store only
THC Design Pouch Indica Dosidos 1.0g
from THC Design
___
THC
___
CBD
$14each
In-store only
THC Design Pouch Hyrbid Nerdz 1.0g
from THC Design
___
THC
___
CBD
$14each
In-store only
Habit Infused Chillum
from Habit
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Heavy Hitters: 1g Cart: Live Resin: Chemdog [H]
from FUILD MANUFACTURING
___
THC
___
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Heavy Hitters: 1g Cart: Sour Diesel [S]
from FUILD MANUFACTURING
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Mary's Medicinals CBD Transdermal Gel Pen
from GREEN SPECTRUM TRADING, INC.
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Heavy Hitters: 0.5G PAX Cart: Jack Herer [S]
from FUILD MANUFACTURING
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
OutCo Sundae Driver 0.5g Cart
from OutCo
___
THC
___
CBD
$32each
In-store only
THC Design Goji x Lemon O.G. Live Resin Sugar 0.5g
from THC Design
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
OutCo Sundae Driver 1g Cart
from OutCo
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Moxie Blueberry Cookies Strain Specific Dart Pod (0.5g)
from PURE CA
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Moxie Pineapple Express Liquid Bucket (1g)
from PURE CA
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
WOX - Special Cookies LR (1g)
from UPNORTH DISTRIBUTION
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
VET CBD 120 ml
from UPNORTH DISTRIBUTION
___
THC
___
CBD
$100each
In-store only
OutCo Kush 1g Cartridge
from OutCo
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Heavy Hitters: 1g Cart: Wedding Cake [H]
from FUILD MANUFACTURING
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Heavy Hitters: 1g Cart: Heavy Hitters OG [H]
from FUILD MANUFACTURING
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Heavy Hitters: 1g Cart: Zkittles [I]
from FUILD MANUFACTURING
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Moxie Bubba Kush Strain Specific Bucket (1g)
from PURE CA
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Heavy Hitters: 1g Cart: Jack Herer [S]
from FUILD MANUFACTURING
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Heavy Hitters: 1g Cart: Forbidden Fruit [I]
from FUILD MANUFACTURING
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Mary's Medicinals 30 count CBD Capsule
from GREEN SPECTRUM TRADING, INC.
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Vet CBD - 60 ml
from UPNORTH DISTRIBUTION
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Heavy Hitters: 0.5G PAX Cart: Pineapple Express [H]
from FUILD MANUFACTURING
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Heavy Hitters: 2.2g Cart: Diablo OG [I]
from FUILD MANUFACTURING
___
THC
___
CBD
$100each
In-store only
