As one of Vista’s first licensed dispensaries, it’s our goal at Coastal Wellness to educate and inform, and on that foundation of knowledge, help our customers build their path to wellness.

OUR ROOTS:

Founder Michael M. Mellano’s experience as CEO of a large-scale agricultural business in San Diego County dovetailed nicely with his growing interest in cannabis cultivation and the potential to use the Cannabis plant to help his 80-year-old mother looking for natural relief from rheumatoid arthritis. As a former Infantry Officer in the US Army, Mike also began to see the benefits many Veterans were deriving from using medical cannabis.

Six years ago, having never grown or having any experience with the Cannabis plant, Michael began experimental cannabis cultivation in compliance with CA prop 215 and has since been on a personal pursuit to study and understand its wellness benefits. Out of this journey, Coastal Wellness was born

Michael is a firm believer in great customer service, collaboration, and continuous learning. So it’s no surprise when you learn that the Coastal Wellness team puts a strong emphasis on service by way of education, as well as ensuring there is a thoughtful and thorough offering of products. It’s Mike’s goal that his Vista, California business becomes a health and wellness hub for the local community.