Cold Brook Cannabis is Hallowell's first licensed marijuana store. See the store that has made history, our staff is friendly, very knowledgeable, and we offer the finest bud, candies, and merchandise in the area. We offer trim crews, compliance consulting, and grow consulting. With over 25 plus years in the industry. Find your Kind at Cold Brook Cannabis.