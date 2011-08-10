Collective Awakenings is one of the first shops to open on The Green Mile in Northeast Portland. We strive to offer the highest level of services and care by providing a safe, clean, relaxing, and ADA accessible atmosphere for recreational and medical customers alike. Our menu is constantly growing and changing, offering a large number of treatment options. Our friendly and knowledgeable staff are always looking out for the customers best interests. Collective Awakenings is located on the 28th block of NE Sandy Blvd, right next to Katie O'Brien's Bar. We are open 10am - 10pm everyday, and only closed for major holidays. Follow us on Social Media for product updates, closures, and more! We also have an air conditioned lobby with refreshments, an ATM for your convenience, custom wood work, and local publications. Collective Awakenings accepts Recreational Customers 21+ with a Valid State ID or Passport; As well as Oregon Medical Patients with a Valid OMMP Card and Valid State ID or Passport.