T3sutherlin
The owners are wonderful, friendly, and hard working people. They have fantastic product, have never been disappointed!
Being from a state like alaska that has the ability to provide recreational marijuana i was able to visit collective elevation in Montana this last winter and was intrigued to understand how montana operates with the marijuana collectives growing in this country. I was astounded by the level of professionalism and knowledge the helena store had. It was refreshing to see that even with medical marijuana facilities who are faced with patient only services collective still strives to understand and provide the best, most up to date information and customer service. I see great things happening with the marijuana industry in Montana and believe collective elevation will be a true leader in the future of cannabis in the big sky country.
Beautiful, aromatic, and does as promised, Collective has a wonderful selection of products to choose from! Keva and Thomas run the store and both are extremely helpful and informative! The place is very classy and professional. The location is perfect! They have lots of free parking, with easy access. Located north of Custer Avenue, across from Murdoch's in the Custer Business Park, it is easy to get to and park, all while also feeling very discreet! Beginning in July (2020) all patients in Montana will become "untethered," meaning we can go to any dispensary we want to instead of being tied to only one. I strongly encourage everyone in the Helena area to stop in and see what they offer, both in product and in service! They are a much welcome and needed professional dispensary in Helena, MT!