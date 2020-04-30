imamilehigh on May 7, 2020

Beautiful, aromatic, and does as promised, Collective has a wonderful selection of products to choose from! Keva and Thomas run the store and both are extremely helpful and informative! The place is very classy and professional. The location is perfect! They have lots of free parking, with easy access. Located north of Custer Avenue, across from Murdoch's in the Custer Business Park, it is easy to get to and park, all while also feeling very discreet! Beginning in July (2020) all patients in Montana will become "untethered," meaning we can go to any dispensary we want to instead of being tied to only one. I strongly encourage everyone in the Helena area to stop in and see what they offer, both in product and in service! They are a much welcome and needed professional dispensary in Helena, MT!