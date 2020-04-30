Kevashine
Being from a state like alaska that has the ability to provide recreational marijuana i was able to visit collective elevation in Montana this last winter and was intrigued to understand how montana operates with the marijuana collectives growing in this country. I was astounded by the level of professionalism and knowledge the helena store had. It was refreshing to see that even with medical marijuana facilities who are faced with patient only services collective still strives to understand and provide the best, most up to date information and customer service. I see great things happening with the marijuana industry in Montana and believe collective elevation will be a true leader in the future of cannabis in the big sky country.