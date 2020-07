Colonial Cannabis Co. is an adult use dispensary located in Northampton, MA serving individuals who are 21 or older. Currently we are only offering curbside pick-up. Customers can order through leafly, through our website, or place their order on an iPad kiosk at the curbside upon arrival. DEBIT ONLY or EXACT CASH. There is a $3.50 fee on debit transactions. We cannot offer change for cash payments. We hope to be opening our show floor to inside shopping over the next week or two.