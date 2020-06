Colonial Cannabis Company has retail cannabis stores in Northampton and Pittsfield, Massachusetts. You must be 21 or older to enter. We do not offer medical consultation at any of our locations. Our Northampton location is located in the 34 Bridge Street shopping plaza in downtown Northampton. Our Pittsfield location is located on route 20 on the Lenox Pittsfield line and is anticipated to open in the fall of 2020.